Businesses approved for development at Bay City Point’s phase II

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — According to Panama City officials, development orders have been approved for some new businesses in Phase II of Bay City Point Shopping Center, at 23rd Street and Highway 77.

The city has approved development orders for McDonalds and Hobby Lobby, which are both planning to relocate to Phase II.

City officials say other businesses like Burlington Coat Factory, Skechers and Ulta Beauty have also expressed interest in opening stores in Bay City Point’s second phase.

Panama City’s Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says he’s hopeful that Phase II will be as successful as Phase I of the shopping center.

“We’re just happy that post-hurricane, there are a lot of businesses that are still interested in coming to Panama City and keeping that center going,” he said. “The first phase has been wildly successful.”

The area is currently in the groundwork phase of construction, and the city says the plans include additional space for a smaller retail space and a stand-alone restaurant.