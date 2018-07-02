PANAMA CITY Fla. - Lots of festivities are planned this week to celebrate the 4th of July. Besides sunny weather, and bright fireworks... there will also be large crowds. In response law enforcement plans to put more officers in the area.

According to Officer Savannah Gorman their main concern, is the safety of children.

"Some of the issues we run into are children who tend to wander. a lot of people bring their entire families out so kids do tend to get lost. one of the things we would suggest is that you take a current picture of your kid and what they're wearing so if it does happen, you can locate the nearest officer."

Not only is law enforcement preparing for the busy day but so are local businesses. Taylor Bodiford, a Coco Locos employee explains how busy it can get.

"The 4th of July is especially busy. We're open longer than we should be. We close at 10 but we'll probably stay until about 2. And the line will probably be like covered- like you won't be able to see the pier and it'll probably be way down the road."

Although, it's not all tourists who create the crowds. Locals enjoy the events too. Mark McGrath has big plans with his friends.

"I live here. i'm so fortunate to be at this beach. My friends came to visit and I want them to stay, get them out on the boat maybe, and watch some fireworks from out on the water."

The panama city beach police department says about 60,000 people visited last year to celebrate Independence Day. This year, they expect just as many-- if not more. Those who want to light their own firwork display should know that Panama City Beach does not allow fireworks to be shot within the city limits...unless you have a permit, which costs $50.

