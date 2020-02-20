Business Mixer Saturday event coming to Marianna

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Aspiring business owners have the chance to network and make lasting relationships at Marianna’s 2nd annual Business Mixer Saturday event, February 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Event Coordinator, Pamela White, said her vision for the event is to create a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to meet others in the business field and form connections.

White also said representatives from a variety of business fields plan to be in attendance.

The mixer will be held at the city’s Agriculture Building, and is open to the public.

Contact 850-703-0811 with questions or to find out more about the event. watch this segment from News 13 Midday

