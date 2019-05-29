Business leaders fire back at Chip Roy Video

Local business leaders, frustrated by the actions of Texas Republican congressman Chip Roy, purchased an advertisement in his home town newspaper.

The ad includes a photo of Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, helping after Hurricane Harvey, and calls Roy to task for blocking a procedural motion in the house on Friday that would have moved a disaster relief bill out of the house and to President Donald Trump's desk.

The House passed a bill in January which did not make it through the Senate. They then passed another bill which went to the Senate and received some changes. The Senate finished with it on Thursday and it needed to pass The House on Friday.

Because most of the members of the house had already left for a week-long break House leadership attempted to pass the bill through "unanimous consent."

In order for that to happen no member of the House can object. Roy objected to the motion blocking the effort. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie blocked a second attempt at unanimous consent on Tuesday.

"We wanted the people of his district to know what he was really doing in Washington and putting petty political stunts in front of real need," said Chris Cramer, Vice President and COO Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. "There was really no reason, it was overwhelmingly supported in the Senate, ... There's just some people that decide that we are going to put politics first. And that's what he chose to do and I think the people in his district need to be aware of that and I think they are."

Cramer was joined in purchasing the ad by several local business leaders including attorney William Harrison.

"Blocking relief now we're approaching eight months after the storm is certainly disappointing and disheartening for us," Harrison said. "So we want the community to know that we are fighting we're supportive we're going to do everything we can do to keep our community to recover to rebuild and to do this better than ever."

Patronis said he was not aware he was featured in the ad until after it ran. He issued a statement about the situation on Tuesday.

"It's been 230 days since Hurricane Michael made landfall and Panhandle families are struggling," Patronis said. "Just insured losses alone from Hurricane Michael total nearly $6.4 billion. Chip Roy needs to stop playing politics and step up for these community that desperately need relief."