Bus Safety and Routes Info before School Starts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After Hurricane Michael, many things have changed for schools including bus routes.

With many students no longer in the Bay district, numbers and bus stop times will be different this school year.

Bay district officials released the new bus schedules today.



From 125 routes to 108 routes this year, the number of buses and routes has decreased after the storm.



If you have moved to a new location or, if the street is not registered and you do not see your information on the website, call the district for further assistance.



“Where we normally run about 125 busses a day, were now running about 108,109 right now,”



Transportation director of Bay District Schools, Michael Carter says there was no layoffs despite the change in numbers.



“When you consider that we typically transport about 10,000 students twice a day, were now running about 7,500 to 8,000 students twice a day.” said Carter.



All bus laws remain the same.

You are required to stop when a bus stops in front or beside you begins to come to a stop. You are required to remain at a stop until the bus has pulled off ahead and begin driving. If there is a median in the middle of the roads or grass strip, you are not required to stop.



For more information on how to access the bus information, go to