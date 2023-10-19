BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During School Bus Safety Week, Safety and Training Officer for Bay District Schools Department of Transportation, Richard Dashiell, stopped by News 13 to discuss safety tips for students and motorists.

“Make sure they’re [students] there five to ten minutes before the bus arrives,” said Dashiell. “Once they’re on the bus, they need to obey the bus rules and stay in their seats and try not to distract the driver because that’s what’s keeping them safe.”

Dashiell said the transportation department is also dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

He encouraged those interested to call the Bay District School Department of Transportation office at 850-767-4945.

Dashiell said these positions are full-time with benefits.

A CDL is required but Dashiell said it’s OK if you don’t have one right now.

“We’ll absolutely train folks to get that.”