Burglary suspect steals from an elderly woman while she was inside her home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly woman had money stolen from her home on Thursday, while she was inside according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Pineridge Drive about 9:00 in the morning after receiving a call about a possible burglary in progress.

The caller described the suspect as an unknown Hispanic male exiting the backyard of their neighbor’s residence. The caller says they asked the man who he was and what he was doing before he traveled back into the backyard.

The caller then says they called their neighbor, an elderly woman, and learned money had been stolen from inside the home.

Deputies learned the suspect fled the neighbor’s backyard on foot into a nearby neighborhood. They say they searched for the suspect and located him at a residence on State Avenue hiding in a shed on the property.

The man was identified as Edgardo Reyes-Castellanos. Deputies say Reyes-Castellanos told them he entered the victim’s residence and took money from her purse.

The victim stated to investigators she was initially unaware the suspect had entered her home, and only knew money was missing.

Reyes-Castellanos was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Theft, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence. He is also being held in the Bay County Jail for ICE. Reyes-Castellanos is from Honduras and entered the United States illegally, having been deported from the US prior to this arrest.

Additional cases are under investigation by BCSO Criminal Investigations involving Edgardo Reyes-Castellanos.