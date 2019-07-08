Burglary suspect arrested after months long investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation into numerous burglaries in Bay County ended on Thursday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, and the Parker Police Department arrested David Roger Nelms, Jr, on July 4th after he attempted to burglarize a pharmacy for the second time.

In March 2019 Investigators with the BCSO, Panama City Police Department, and the Parker Police Department began investigating approximately 20 burglaries committed at various businesses in Bay County. The suspect seemed to target pharmacies, although general businesses were also hit.

While reviewing security video at multiple locations, investigators determined that the suspect was a black male driving a specific vehicle.

During the early morning hours of July 4, 2019, a BCSO Criminal investigator spotted the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving at a pharmacy on 23rd Street, a location that had previously been burglarized by the suspect. The investigator made contact with the vehicle as it was being driven from the pharmacy. The driver, the only occupant, was identified as 44 year old David Roger Nelms, Jr, of Panama City.

The investigator found physical evidence at the pharmacy that a burglary had been attempted. Nelms was placed under arrest and interviewed.

Nelms stated he was involved in a pharmacy burglary on Panama City Beach that had been reported to the BCSO, and two other business burglaries reported to the PCPD. Physical evidence was recovered linking Nelms to the burglaries.

Nelms has now been charged with eight counts of Burglary of a Business and two counts of Grand Theft by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The PCPD and the Parker Police Department have both charged Nelms with numerous counts of Burglary and Grand Theft. Each agency continues its investigation and additional charges are pending.