Burglar Caught after Paying a Compliment Video

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. - A burglar gets caught by paying an off-duty officer, a compliment. It landed him behind bars in Bay County. The man who stole a car, several purses and then went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards, was recognized Thursday in Panama City.

Jerald Ivan Moore, 37, has been on the run for many weeks. Caught on camera just a few days ago in Miramar Beach, Moore was going from strip mall to strip mall burglarizing unlocked vehicles.

But, an off-duty Walton County Deputy spotted Moore at a CVS pharmacy in Bay County. Not knowing he was a deputy, the suspect said, "Hey man, nice car..."

"And when he looked up, it was the suspect from Miramar Beach. So, he immediately got into his car and...which was his personal vehicle, his wife's personal vehicle. He called Bay County's Sheriff's Office and they came out. They already had a warrent for his arrest for failure to appear at a Panama City Police Department. Then they arrested him on the spot," explained Corey Dobridnia, Walton County Sheriff's Public Information Officer.

Moore is facing charges from Okaloosa County, Walton County and Bay County.

