Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bull shark bites surfer in Franklin County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bull shark swimming towards camera, Beqa Lagoon, Beqa, Fiji (Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bull shark bit a surfer in the hand while he was in the Gulf of Mexico near Franklin County Thursday.

The incident happened at area locals refer to as “The Cut” at about 1 p.m., said Franklin Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Smith said the surfer was taken to a local hospital and would probably need stitches. He added that anyone who gets in the water should remain aware of their surroundings and remember that sharks are often looking for fish and other prey while humans are relaxing in the water.

“That is their habitat,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FFS and others hold prescribed burning public workshop

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores Parking Lot

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores HWY 59

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

American Muscle Car Club to hold Project 25 toy drives

More Local News

Don't Miss