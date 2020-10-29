Bull shark bites surfer in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bull shark bit a surfer in the hand while he was in the Gulf of Mexico near Franklin County Thursday.

The incident happened at area locals refer to as “The Cut” at about 1 p.m., said Franklin Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Smith said the surfer was taken to a local hospital and would probably need stitches. He added that anyone who gets in the water should remain aware of their surroundings and remember that sharks are often looking for fish and other prey while humans are relaxing in the water.

“That is their habitat,” he said.