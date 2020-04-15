Bryxstone Apartments on 77 open in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The new Bryxstone Apartments on 77 are open and accepting residents. The complex has combined the previous Briarwood Garden Apartments and the Pinehurst Garden Apartments into the single property.

Bryxstone will have 34 buildings on property and can hold about 400 residents. All units will be priced at $1,000 or less a month. The complex is offering $50 off for firsts months rents and their office is open to show those interested a model home.

“Completely transformed them, with painting new sheet rock, flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities whatever we need to do we have done to make them very pleasant,” Property and Project manager Sandra Thomas said.

The property is new market rent rates and aims to be family friendly.

“They’re friendly looking, they’re warm looking, they’re just very inviting,” Thomas said.