PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Children, women, and families in Bay County benefit when you buy a ticket to this weekend’s brunch fest event in Panama City.

Local chefs are coming together in hopes of providing the best morning meal Saturday, April 1st.

The Junior League of Panama City is putting this event together for the first time ever.

It will be at the Sapp house in Panama City.

There are two time slots available to attend the event 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Click here for a link to the website to purchase tickets.