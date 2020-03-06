Brother makes emotional plea after sister’s murder

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Holding a tablet over his face Carl Tucker aimed to draw attention to the man authorities captured Thursday night.

“This is the piece of trash that shot and killed my sister,” he said in a viral post shared to the WMBB Facebook page. “He shot my sister in the head with a rifle and left her laying in the middle of the street. He deserves to die.”

Tucker also spoke about what he learned about Jason Kenneth Jones from Bay County Sheriff’s investigators.

“He walked up to my sister with a rifle and shot her in the head for no reason,” he said.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said Jones shot and killed Djuna Newman outside her home on Davies Drive during a rampage Wednesday night and has led authorities on a manhunt ever since.

“If you see him, call the police department, don’t try to stop him yourself,” Tucker said.

Tucker also pleaded with his friends to share his video in hopes that Jones will be found and justice will be served.

“But get this guys face out there all over Facebook guys,” he said. “Thank you so much I appreciate your help. I love each and every one of you please keep my family in your prayers.”