Broken tail light leads to drug bust

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A broken tail light led to a large drug bust early Monday.

Sgt. Jonathan Gaydos spotted a 2003 Cadillac Deville at around 3 a.m. The vehicle had only one working taillight and no tag light for the license plate, deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

When Gaydos pulled the vehicle over he checked the driver’s license and discovered that driver Brandon Shaw, 40, of Florala, Alabama, had a history of narcotics violations, deputies wrote.

Walton K9 Colt

Walton K-9 Colt was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 30 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of heroin, 297 grams of an unknown substance, $4540 in cash, a Raven MP Pistol, .25 caliber ammunition, 5 grams of marijuana, multiple pills including Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, glass pipes, plastic baggies and drug paraphernalia.

Items recovered in the bust.

Cassie Lovejoy Ponthieux

Deputies also found and disposed of 21 unused syringes.

Shaw and his passenger, Cassie Lovejoy Ponthieux, 38, of Freeport, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.