British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.

Johnson said Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” involving a temperature and a persistent cough.

“I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

The government said that if Johnson is unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will replace him.

Johnson has met in person with some senior ministers and officials this week and has appeared at press conferences alongside his top medical and scientific advisers.

Earlier this week Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB loosens food truck restrictions temporarily

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB loosens food truck restrictions temporarily"

PCB city clerk fired

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB city clerk fired"

Suzuki announces plans for building Marine Technical Center in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suzuki announces plans for building Marine Technical Center in Panama City"

The Humane Society of Bay County asking for community support to continue services

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Humane Society of Bay County asking for community support to continue services"

Operation Spay Bay temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Spay Bay temporarily closes due to COVID-19"

Luigi BG's demolition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Luigi BG's demolition"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.