Bristol woman facing arson, drug charges

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Sneads Police arrested a Bristol woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly set fire to a camper with someone inside.

Police officers said Arossa Griffin, 31, was involved in a verbal altercation with someone. Griffin then went to the victim’s camper while the victim was inside and set it on fire. The victim saw smoke and was able to extinguish the fire before the camper was completely involved.

Griffin was later found and questioned by police. During her arrest, police say Griffin had several needles on her that presumably tested positive for meth.

Griffin was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Griffin is facing charges of first degree arson, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.