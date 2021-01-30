Bristol teen charged with murder after intentionally running another teen over

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)–A Bristol teenager is dead and another is charged with first degree murder after a targeted incident took place Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 18-year-old D.C. Tyrone Atkins J.r. was driving down North West Gobbler Court in a stolen sports car when he intentionally ran over another teenager, killing him.

The teen was walking down the road at the time of the incident. Atkins then struck a boat parked on the road and fled the scene.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office located him a short while later. He’s been charged with first degree murder, grand theft auto, and driving without a valid license.

Officials say the two boys knew each other prior to Thursday’s incident.

“This is an isolated incident, it appears that both individuals knew each other so it’s not like something that just happened randomly with no warning or anything. So I dont think the residents have anything to worry about,” said Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and has not released the name of the victim. They’re also unable to confirm Atkin’s motive for running him over.