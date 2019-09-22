‘Bridge of Hope’ walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Suicide takes thousands of lives each year in the United States, but one local organization is hoping to bring awareness to both suicide prevention and mental health. 

The SPARE Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted a ‘Bridge of Hope’ walk this morning at Leslie Porter Wayside Park. 

Participants also had the chance to speak with multiple vendors that specialize in helping people who are struggling with their mental health.    

The non-profit organization offers resources for grieving families and offers help for those experiencing mental health issues. 

Co-founder of SPARE Coalition, Karen Abrahams, lost her son to suicide in 2007  and wants to continue to spread awareness so people are not afraid to ask for help. 

“Suicide needs to be brought out along with mental health awareness so that the people that need the help aren’t afraid or shamed to come forward and get the help they need,” said Abrahams.  

SPARE will be hosting a suicide prevention conference at Florida State University’s Panama City campus on October 2nd inside the Holley building. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Children and mental heath

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and mental heath"

Hurricane Response Groups donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Response Groups donation"

Drought conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drought conditions"

Gainer responds to housing crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gainer responds to housing crisis"

Timber industry recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber industry recovery"

WTS Soul Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTS Soul Sisters"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.