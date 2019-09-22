‘Bridge of Hope’ walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Suicide takes thousands of lives each year in the United States, but one local organization is hoping to bring awareness to both suicide prevention and mental health.



The SPARE Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted a ‘Bridge of Hope’ walk this morning at Leslie Porter Wayside Park.



Participants also had the chance to speak with multiple vendors that specialize in helping people who are struggling with their mental health.



The non-profit organization offers resources for grieving families and offers help for those experiencing mental health issues.



Co-founder of SPARE Coalition, Karen Abrahams, lost her son to suicide in 2007 and wants to continue to spread awareness so people are not afraid to ask for help.

“Suicide needs to be brought out along with mental health awareness so that the people that need the help aren’t afraid or shamed to come forward and get the help they need,” said Abrahams.

SPARE will be hosting a suicide prevention conference at Florida State University’s Panama City campus on October 2nd inside the Holley building.

