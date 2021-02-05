Bricks for a legacy: Bay High band seniors selling historic school’s bricks for a good cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seniors in Bay High’s Million Dollar Band have been searching for a way to leave their legacy with their younger classmates and the recent demolition has helped.

The band plans to sell 1,000 bricks from the old school to help raise money for future band members and their trip to Hawaii later this year.

Bay High’s band was invited to play in the 80th Pearl Harbor Commemoration ceremony later this year and even though this year’s seniors won’t be able to go on the trip, they still want to make it happen for their younger classmates.

Bay High senior and Band President, Chloe Bascetta, said the inspiration to sell bricks from the old Bay High School came from her grandmother.

“She was very distraught to see the buildings be destroyed and she was like ‘I just want a little piece of Bay High,'” Bascetta said. “This is a fourth-generation family we’ve had a bunch of people come through Bay so she was like ‘I want a piece of it to have.'”

Bascetta said she wants to pay-it-forward to future members of the Bay High band because other senior classes have done the same.

“So instead of being like bitter that we didn’t get to go, it was like why not just help the kids that are going to be able to go,” Bascetta said.

Emelia Clark is also helping Bascetta with the project and said they were originally working on a different fundraising idea when the inspiration to sell the bricks came to them.

“And actually my mom and I came up with the tagline ‘Brick by Brick building a legacy,” Clark said. “So that’s what inspired me to do all of this was to see a whole legacy be built up by something we left behind.”

Bay High’s Band Director, Adam Brown, said it was a heartwarming moment to see his seniors organize this fundraiser.

“Some of them have put this into the perspective of this is their legacy,” Brown said. “Their legacy is that this band will get to go Hawaii next year and then that class’s legacy will be maybe we get to go somewhere else.”

Brown said he is trying to make sure no one stays home from the trip for financial reasons.

“There’s a million other reasons that we can talk about but the money thing, that just breaks my heart,” Brown said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids.”

Brown said the total cost of the trip for each student is $2,300. The band will begin selling the Bay High bricks on February 13th at the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park.