BREAKING: Walton Co. TDC director has been fired, effective immediately

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Board of Commission voted to fire Tourist Development Council (TDC) Director Jay Tusa at their regular scheduled commission meeting on Tuesday.

Walton County TDC Public Information Manager David Demarest said Commissioner Mike Barker made the motion to fire Tusa, effective immediately. The board voted 3 to 2. Commissioners Danny Glidewell, Mike Barker, and Boots McCormick voted to release Tusa, and Tony Anderson and Chairman Trey Nick voted to keep Tusa employed.

The county is expected to release a statement soon.

