UPDATE (11:51 a.m.): Government Plaza no longer on full lockdown, some people are being let out. Probate Court still on lockdown.

STANDOFF COUNTINUES: A man in a car with a gun and suffering from a gunshot wound is still in a standoff with Mobile Police and SWAT units. An officer with a long gun on top of a SWAT armored vehicle has his gun aimed at the car. Police said when officers first approached the car, the man pointed a gun at officers, and that’s what initiated the standoff.

UPDATE (11:34 a.m.): Mobile Police said a man showed up across the street from Government Plaza with a gunshot wound. Police said when officers went to help the man, the man pulled a gun on them. That’s when the standoff began.

Police said only one person was in the vehicle. We do not yet know if someone else shot the person or if the gunshot is self-inflicted.

UPDATE (11:26 a.m.): Mobile Police tell us that this is not an active shooter situation. Police said the situation is “contained.” Police are calling this a “standoff.”

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Another witness said that she saw a man in a car, a gray Honda, across the street from the courthouse where SWAT, police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are massed, positioning units near that car.

The witness said she had been in Government Plaza and was asked to stay away from the windows while she left the building. She said police were moving people away from the scene.

“Crazy,” she said. “I’m 62, and I never expected to see something like this.”

Police, SWAT and Mobile County Sheriff’s still on scene and massed around Government Plaza. The Bankhead Tunnel remains closed.

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.): A witness on the scene who works inside Government Plaza described the scene. She said a security guard instructed people to stay away from the windows. She was told there was a hostage situation and others said they saw a man with a gun to his head.

Government Plaza is on lockdown. The Bankhead Tunnel is shut down in both directions.

Mobile Police, SWAT and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene.

Much of the attention seems to be focused on a car across the street from Government Plaza.

UPDATE (11 a.m.): Police are massed at Government Street in front of Government Plaza. Bankhead Tunnel is closed. WKRG has spotted SWAT on the scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Mobile. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map shows units responding to a shooting.

A person who works inside Government Plaza said the building is on lockdown.

In addition to Mobile Police, Mobile Fire-Rescue has units on the scene.