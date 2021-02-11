BREAKING: Panama City Beach’s City Manager fired

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In a 4 to 0 vote, the City Manager of Panama City Beach has been fired.

Tonight the Panama City Beach City Council took action in terminating City Manager Tony O’Rourke in a unanimous vote. The Item was added into the agenda by Mayor Mark Sheldon who says this has stemmed from many issues.

Sheldon says he feels O’Rourke is not fit to manage this city and he is causing more harm than good.

The Councilmen feel O’Rourke has been hiding information from them and has not handled situations such as the hectic Memorial Day weekend professionally. Each Councilman was able to state their reasoning why they believe this move is best for the city.

Michael Jarman was the only one who felt this might not be the best thing for the city, but ultimately chose to get rid of O’Rourke in the end.

The now former city manager left promptly after the vote.

The Panama City Beach City Council will be holding a special meeting Tuesday, February 16, at 9 a.m. at City Hall to discuss replacing O’Rourke.