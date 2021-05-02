BREAKING: One dead and one recovering from critical injuries following a Sunday shooting

PONCE DE LEON Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and one is injured following a shooting at an I-10 rest stop in Ponce De Leon Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Panama City and Pensacola District personnel, were all requested for an active shooting incident Sunday around 2 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was transported to an area hospital and is recovering from critical injuries.

FHP said the suspect was taken into custody in Jackson County. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect is a male. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

