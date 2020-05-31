Investigators say suspect in race track shooting is dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New details are being released about what happened at a Calhoun County race track Saturday night after someone opened fire. The shooting left one person dead and several others injured.

What started out as a car show and birthday party celebration at the Powerhouse Drag Strip turned into something deadly.

“It seems to have started over some disagreement about maybe a side wager on a race that was out on the track. Maybe with not wanting to pay out, guns were drawn and our deputies happened to be close and they engaged the shooter and unfortunately there is a lost life,” said Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel.

With around 3,000 to 4,000 people from the tri-state area in attendance, the sheriff says this was a large crowd they weren’t expecting.

Once Sheriff Kimbrel was told there were reports of shots fired he immediately called for backup.

There were six people shot in total. One of the victims was reported dead at the scene, who officials say is the shooter. No name has been released so far.

Another victim is a Calhoun County deputy, Colby Beck, who officials say is currently in stable condition.

The four injured others were civilians, staff say they are in stable condition as well.

“It’s sad that one individual did lose their life. The deputy that got shot in the upper leg. He’s in the hospital, I believe he’s already had one round of surgery and I believe he’s in surgery at this time,” said Sheriff Kimbrel.

News 13 is told that those who were injured were lifeflighted and transferred to Bay Medical in Panama City.

Moving forward, the Sheriffs Office wants to see changes at large events by the county commission, so something like this won’t happen again.

“I would like to see them move forward with planning a strategy that way there would be one security person for a certain number of people that are there,” said Sheriff Kimbrel.

As more information and names are released to us, we will have that information available here.