Panama City Police seek assistance locating missing man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult with dementia.

David Sharp is a 71-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sharp was last seen at his residence at Stanford Point Apartments in Panama City around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue sweatpants, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.

