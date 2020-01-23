Panama City murder suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Panama City Police Department application, William Briggs has been arrested as a suspect in a murder investigation.

Law enforcement say they were first in the FEMA trailer park on Kraft Avenue in Millville to do a welfare check on Jan. 22.

Upon arrival, Tammie Ash, 45, was found dead.

Individuals being interviewed collectively led to Briggs as a suspect. He is being charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and trafficking in MDMA. After further investigation, Calvin Peters Jr. and Venus Harris, both of Panama City, were charged with tampering with evidence.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously through the “Panama City PD” app.

