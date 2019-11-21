Panama City art gallery destroyed in fire

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Panama City Fire Department responded to a building fire on W. 5th Street.

According to the Panama City Fire Department, they saw flames engulfing the building, which is the Paul Brent Art Gallery. Firefighters had to call in reinforcements due to the size of the fire.

They continued to work the scene with defensive tactics for approximately seven hours, fighting smolders and hot spots after the flames ceased.

Firefighters said the building was undergoing renovations at the time of the blaze.

Panama City Police responded to control traffic in the area, and Bay County EMS also arrived on scene for assistance.

Nobody was injured and the cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

PCFD Division Chief Scott Flitcraft said footage from a neighbor’s security camera could aide in the investigation efforts.

Officials encourage anyone traveling in the affected area today to use caution as first responders work.

