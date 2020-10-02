Click Here for COVID19 Testing

One dead after shooting in Marianna

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many different organizations gathered at the crime scene to photograph and document evidence.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a call of a gun shot at the Fairfield Inn off I-10 and Highway 71 in Marianna just after 11 pm Thursday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw a deceased woman, who they believe is in her 30’s, in the passenger side of a truck with the door open and a fatal gunshot wound. Officials haven’t said if she owned the vehicle she was found in.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, and Sheriffs Office are all working together in following leads.

Officials believe drugs could have potentially played a role in this homicide.

“That’s what we’re trying to determine now, if there were other people inside of the vehicle, if there were, did they get out, did they leave, or did someone pick them up. So we’re still looking into that, we’ve got all the investigators out tonight (Thursday) and they’re canvassing any leads and trying to determine what did occur,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts.

They’re asking anyone with information that can help with this investigation, no matter how small, to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

Cottondale football to play in first game since team quarantine

PC officials hold buy-out program info session

Bay District athletic teams hope fan support continues throughout the fall seasons

Out of area student enrollment has increased in Walton County even amidst the pandemic

Off season plans

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the