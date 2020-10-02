One dead after shooting in Marianna

Many different organizations gathered at the crime scene to photograph and document evidence.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a call of a gun shot at the Fairfield Inn off I-10 and Highway 71 in Marianna just after 11 pm Thursday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw a deceased woman, who they believe is in her 30’s, in the passenger side of a truck with the door open and a fatal gunshot wound. Officials haven’t said if she owned the vehicle she was found in.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, and Sheriffs Office are all working together in following leads.

Officials believe drugs could have potentially played a role in this homicide.

“That’s what we’re trying to determine now, if there were other people inside of the vehicle, if there were, did they get out, did they leave, or did someone pick them up. So we’re still looking into that, we’ve got all the investigators out tonight (Thursday) and they’re canvassing any leads and trying to determine what did occur,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts.

They’re asking anyone with information that can help with this investigation, no matter how small, to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.