Ohio man killed in crash on Highway 98 in Walton County

One person has died after a crash in Walton County early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 near Watersound Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Ohio man was traveling east on Highway 98 in a pick-up truck when he was rear-ended by a Porsche sedan.

Troopers said he died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

According to the Walton County Sheriffs Office, the east bound lanes of highway 98 are blocked near Watersound Parkway.

