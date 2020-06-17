Law enforcement investigating fatal boating accident in Watson Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal boating accident that took place in the Watson Bayou around 6:30 p.m. near Cove Pointe Drive. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Panama City Police Department are on-scene.

According to FWC, a boat was found doing circles in the Watson Bayou. Shortly after, they say a body was pulled from the water. They say the person was dead.

The FWC believes the boater fell off of their boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller. They say the boater was alone.

The identity of the boater has not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, we will release more information as it becomes available.