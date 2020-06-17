Law enforcement investigating fatal boating accident in Watson Bayou

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal boating accident that took place in the Watson Bayou around 6:30 p.m. near Cove Pointe Drive. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Panama City Police Department are on-scene.

According to FWC, a boat was found doing circles in the Watson Bayou. Shortly after, they say a body was pulled from the water. They say the person was dead.

The FWC believes the boater fell off of their boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller. They say the boater was alone.

The identity of the boater has not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, we will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Skatepark coming to Panama City, virtual workshop to be held this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skatepark coming to Panama City, virtual workshop to be held this week"

FWC and PCPD respond to fatal boating accident in Watson Bayou

Thumbnail for the video titled "FWC and PCPD respond to fatal boating accident in Watson Bayou"

Local group starts petition calling for removal of lynching tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local group starts petition calling for removal of lynching tree"

Bay County's coronavirus cases increase to 157

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County's coronavirus cases increase to 157"

Plans for new pedestrain underpass at Inlet beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for new pedestrain underpass at Inlet beach"

Retail stores take precautions due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retail stores take precautions due to coronavirus"
More Local News