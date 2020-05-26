Home invasion shooting leads to more arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Georgia natives were arrested Tuesday afternooon on drug and child neglect charges.

The group was staying in a short-term rental just a block away from a home that was the scene of a home invasion shooting Tuesday morning. The intruder believed responsible for the home invasion was a member of this group.

During the shooting investigation, BCSO officials determined that the intruder of the home invasion, Nathan Jerrell Edwards, was staying at a nearby rental home with a group of his friends. Investigators made contact with the group to ask questions about the victim, and saw illegal narcotics in plain sight.

After a search warrant was obtained, officially found LSD, Cocaine, THC resin, and some unknown substances believed to be hallucinogens in the rental home. Also found in the home was an unsecured firearm and $1,608 in cash.

Arrested was Ellecia Bryant, age 42, on charges of Possession of Marijuana more than 20 grams, Possession of THC resin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Neglect.

Ashayla Lewis, age 19, Ourania Moore, age 26, and Khary Johnson, male, age 35, were charged with Possession of LSD, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana more than 20 grams, Possession of THC resin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Neglect.

Additional charges are possible once laboratory test results are received.

Due to the presence of children in the home, each individual arrested was also charged with Child Neglect.