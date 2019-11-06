Hit and run in Panama City leaves one dead

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A body was found in the middle of the road late Tuesday night after an apparent hit and run.

Panama City Police, Panama City Fire and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call last night around 10:50pm.

Traffic was blocked off for hours at the intersection of Ruth Hentz Avenue and St. Andrews Blvd. in Panama City.

Troopers confirmed the accident to be a fatal hit and run. They also confirmed the victim was a 43-year-old Orlando man.

This is an on-going investigation and Troopers are still looking for the driver.

FHP released a photo Wednesday of the type of vehicle they believe is responsible for the accident.

If you have any information, please call Florida Highway Patrol.

