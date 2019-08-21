Gulf County murder suspect dead in Bay County

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities located the suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Gulf County on Monday.

After pursuing the suspect, authorities said the suspect is dead after he shot himself in the head Tuesday night.

Law enforcement had been searching for Stephen Smith, of Lagrange, GA, following the murder of Daniel Upton, of Lakeland, FL.

U.S. Marshals Task Force and Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said they found Smith in his car traveling on U.S. Highway 98.

Law enforcement agencies tried to apprehend him by surrounding the vehicle at the intersection of Ivy Road and U.S. Highway 98 in Bay County.

Before officers were able to apprehend Smith, they said he shot himself in the head with a pistol.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident of Smith’s death.