Attempted armed robbery in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just around 7:30 pm on Tuesday evening, Panama City Police are looking for two suspects who they say attempted to rob a gas station in Millville.

The attempted robbery happened at the Hop N Pop Convenience Store at the corner of East 5th Street and Williams Avenue.

Officers are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. No description has been given at this time.

Police say both suspects had handguns they used in an attempt to rob the store clerk — before fleeing north on Williams Avenue.

The Panama City Police Department is canvassing the scene with help from their crime scene division.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call the Panama City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

