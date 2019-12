PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Our sister station, WKRG, is covering an active shooter situation this morning at NAS Pensacola.

WKRG reports, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter is dead. Five others have been taken to a local hospital.

There is no other information available on fatalities at this time.

We’ll work to follow WKRG’s reports as more information becomes available.