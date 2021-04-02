2 Capitol Police injured, campus on lockdown due to external threat

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to Capitol Police, the Capitol is on lockdown due to an external threat.

“The North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

According to officials, the following roads have been blocked due to “external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol.”