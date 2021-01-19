BREAKING: Inmate escapes from Mobile Community Work Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Community Work Center overnight. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Michael Lee Jones escaped from the center around 2 am. Jones was wearing a dark long sleeve sweater or shirt, with a jacket, khaki pants, and black boots. Jones is 53-years-old, weighs 175 pounds, and stands at five feet, eight inches. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm. Jones is serving time on a drug distribution charge in Talladega County. If you see Jones, call 911.
