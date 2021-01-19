BREAKING: Inmate escapes from Mobile Community Work Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Community Work Center overnight. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Michael Lee Jones escaped from the center around 2 am. Jones was wearing a dark long sleeve sweater or shirt, with a jacket, khaki pants, and black boots. Jones is 53-years-old, weighs 175 pounds, and stands at five feet, eight inches. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm. Jones is serving time on a drug distribution charge in Talladega County. If you see Jones, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Calhoun County Solar Farm Debate

Bay County residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bay County Florida Democratic Party host food collection and distribution for MLK Day

300 Bay County seniors received a Moderna vaccine dose for MLK Day

lottery ticket craze

NAACP mlk breakfast

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm