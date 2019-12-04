Breakfast Point Academy getting a sensory room for students with disabilities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new opportunity for students with special needs will be available in the next several weeks at Breakfast Point Academy.

This is coming after staff at the school applied for a grant through the St. Joe Company, worth $15,000 dollars.

After receiving the grant money, Breakfast Point Academy will be using the funds to create a sensory room for their students with special needs.

This is the first of its kind in Bay District Schools and will be used to benefit both elementary and middle school students with disabilities.

The space for the sensory room will come from one of the unused classrooms. The Principal of Breakfast Point, Brian Whitfield says the idea came from a parent in a school meeting.

“It’s very important that we are moving forward to meet the needs of all of our students, especially those with disabilities. Because sometimes with such a wide array of needs, but this room is really an opportunity for them to go and find something that they need,” said Whitfield.

The area within the school, students will use to reset their behaviors, enhance learning through play, and improve their motor skills.

“There’s some swings, some sensory mats where the students can reset and focus on some things that almost resets their brain. There’s things they can build, things they can use with their hands, calming areas. It’s going to be pretty awesome, all the different things that can soothe the different needs of our students,” said Whitfield.

The sensory room will be completed in around a month once they finish the process of ordering materials.