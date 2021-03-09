Bozeman staff member resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teacher and coach at Deane Bozeman School who is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and soliciting them for sex has now resigned from the school district.

57-year-old William Mark Johnston of Panama City was arrested back in February after a victim says Johnston touched her in a sexual manner and solicited her for sex, as well as spoke about wanting to have sex with her after she graduated.

As the investigation continued, several other potential victims were identified. Investigators say they reached out to each potential victim and learned several of Johnston’s current and former students had experienced similar interactions with him.

Since his arrest Johnston was suspended with pay. Superintendent Husfelt sent a letter to Johnston saying he plans to recommend the board suspend him without pay due to these allegations.

The day before that recommendation was set to come before the board, Johnston resigned.

“I believe the legal process is still going on and since he’s no longer one of our employees, now the only other thing we do is share with professional practices so the state will do their investigation at their appointed time.” said Husfelt.

More charges are expected to come for Johnston, as the investigation is ongoing.