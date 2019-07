Bozeman hosts J.V. summer baseball classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Bozeman Bucks are hosting a summer baseball classic for local junior varsity teams.

Each team will play at least three games over the two-day classic.

The teams part of the round-robin tournament is Bozeman, Wakulla, Mosley High, Bay High, and North Bay Haven.

Games started on Friday, June 14, 2019, and will continue on Saturday.

The schedule for Saturday (6/15) is as followed:

8:00 a.m.: Mosley vs. NBH

10:00 a.m.: Mosley vs. Wakulla

12:00 p.m.: NBH vs. Bozeman

2:00 p.m.: Wakulla vs. Bay

4:00 p.m.: Bozeman vs. Bay

All games have a 1 hour and 45 minute limit.