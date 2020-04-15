Boys & Girls Club announces new community efforts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While its doors are closed due to COVID-19, Boys & Girls Club of Bay County Inc. is continuing its work in the community through two new efforts.

Hank Hill, Boys & Girls Club of Bay County Inc. CEO, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to announce the steps the organization is taking.

To start, Hill said Boys & Girls Club of Bay County is providing child care for area first responders. The club has worked with Bay District Schools and other local organizations to sort out details, and they plan to start that care Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 a.m.

Hill said the community also has a chance to support the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County during the pandemic outbreak, as The Chapman Family Foundation, Inc. has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $20,000 during this time. Anyone interested in donating can click here.

The club continues to provide services through its “virtual club experience.” Find out more information using its website.