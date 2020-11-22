Boys and Girls Club’s trees get saved by a Christmas miracle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents here in Panama City are saying that one local businessman has saved Christmas.

After an error with the truck driving service that typically picks up the Christmas trees for the Boys and Girls Club, a local man stepped in to help.

Local business owner Greg Abrams, Owner of Tarpon Dock Seafood Market, sent his company driver strait to North Carolina to get them himself—at no charge to the Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club will be opening the lot to the public beginning on Sunday!

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club say this year they have around one thousand trees for sale.

They will run everyday from 10 am until 8 pm until all of the trees are sold out.