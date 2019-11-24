Boys and Girls Club host 30th annual Christmas tree lot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–With Christmas only a month away, it’s time to start putting up those Christmas trees, and the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County wants to help.



The club kicked off its 30th annual Christmas tree lot on Saturday, giving the community an opportunity to buy a real Christmas tree without traveling too far from home.



The club sets up shop on 23rd Street across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet.

Trees of all sizes are spread throughout the parking lot, some as small as 3 feet and some even as large as 13 feet, all waiting to go home with their new family.



The lot even has a make-shift photo booth, making picking out your Christmas tree all the more fun.



The event is held in honor of Bill H. Haisen, a long-time supporter of the Boys and Girls Club.



“We’ve already sold 50 trees and we’ve only been open a couple of hours and we have 900 trees this year instead of 1400 so there’s nothing like getting in the spirit of Christmas helping the family find that special tree,” said Patrick Ryan, a volunteer with the club.



The tree lot will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until all trees are sold out. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.