DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s obvious a Walton County teenager’s boxing abilities are far from the norm. London Hughes has qualified for the National Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament.

But she’s been getting used to fighting the older boys.

“It’s very difficult to find her a match being A. a girl, B. 14 years old and she weighs 138,” London’s Boxing Coach Dude Ballard said.

Dude Ballard is the owner of Dude’s Boxing in DeFuniak Springs and he took on aspiring boxer London Hughes at just 13 years old.

11 months later she’s preparing for the 2023 National Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament.

“It’s kind of stressful because it’s just in a month and a couple of weeks and you have to put all your work and training and stuff,” London said.

But she’s willing to put in the work.

Her mom said she’s been training five to six days every week.

“It seems like every day all day,” Mother Tenicia Sconiers said. “She comes out here and she just puts everything she has into it.”

“It’s kind of like therapy but it’s not therapy. It’s fun,” London said. “I spent a lot of time and training in getting to this point.”

“I would say in the entire nation, there’s probably about 15 young ladies that she would be able to spar with so therefore she’s forced to spar with boys,” Ballard said.

That shortage of sparring partners has forced London to improvise.

“She actually goes to town with MMA fighters,” Ballard said.

London has advanced from the state and regional tournaments simply because there’s no one for her to fight.

This upcoming national tournament will be her first real competition.

But she needs help getting there.

“Food, hotel, gas, rental cars, we just need the community’s support,” Sconiers said. They also need money for hotels and training.

Click here for a link to London’s GoFundMe. Click here for her PayPal. You can also contact London’s mother at (850) 209-9214.

“She trains hard, she works hard, she stays conditioned,” London’s coach said. “I’ve got a very positive outlook on this.”

London said if she’s able to raise the money to go to nationals, she’s excited to represent DeFuniak Springs– the town she’s lived in all her life.