Books given to every single student at Breakfast Point Academy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Experts will tell you that learning to read at a young age is vital.

Monday morning some area students had the opportunity to say thanks to an organization that donated them hundreds books.



The Florida Education Association, is partnered with the Association of Bay County Educators and wanted to give back to the community.



The books were donated by an organization called ‘First Book’ who donates to areas of the U.S. who have been through a natural disaster.



The different organizations used this opportunity to give hundreds of donated books to the students in all grade levels of Breakfast Point Academy Monday morning.



“Sadly there are children that don’t have a bookshelf of books like you and I probably had growing up. This is an effort to give every kid who walks through the door today their very own book for keeps,” said Alexis Underwood, President of the Association of Bay County Educators.



The Association of Bay County Educators says that giving students books at an early age increases their level of literacy and helps with learning in other academic subjects.

