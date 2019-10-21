LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Books given to every single student at Breakfast Point Academy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Experts will tell you that learning to read at a young age is vital.

Monday morning some area students had the opportunity to say thanks to an organization that donated them hundreds books.

The Florida Education Association, is partnered with the Association of Bay County Educators and wanted to give back to the community.

The books were donated by an organization called ‘First Book’ who donates to areas of the U.S. who have been through a natural disaster.

The different organizations used this opportunity to give hundreds of donated books to the students in all grade levels of Breakfast Point Academy Monday morning.

“Sadly there are children that don’t have a bookshelf of books like you and I probably had growing up. This is an effort to give every kid who walks through the door today their very own book for keeps,” said Alexis Underwood, President of the Association of Bay County Educators.

The Association of Bay County Educators says that giving students books at an early age increases their level of literacy and helps with learning in other academic subjects.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida Therapy Services Job Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Therapy Services Job Fair"

Godfrey in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godfrey in custody"

Ambulance Ramp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Ramp"

Walton Fatal Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Fatal Crash Update"

Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event"

lobsterfest wrap up

Thumbnail for the video titled "lobsterfest wrap up"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.