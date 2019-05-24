Book written for Bay elementary students, teachers to support mental health during summer

A new book will support Bay District Schools students and employees through the upcoming summer months.

The book is called “After the Storm” and has activities for parents and elementary students to complete together.

It aims to support their mental health following Hurricane Michael while school is out.

“School provides structure in the school day. Kids are used to a normal routine, [and it’s the] same thing for adults. You lose that when summer comes about so we’re trying to provide this in time for the summer so they have structured activities and things to do,” co-author Scott Sevin said.

Every Bay District elementary school student will get a copy next week.