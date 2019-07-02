Bonifay woman arrested on numerous warrants

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bonifay Police Department arrested a woman over the weekend after numerous warrants were issued that date back to late 2018.

Officers say Jamie L. Sanders, 31, of Bonifay, was taken into custody at a local convenience store on two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft, one count of dealing in stolen property, two counts of child neglect, and one count of neglect of an elderly/disabled adult.

Officers also state that Sanders is a suspect in other cases and more charges are pending.