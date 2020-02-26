Bonifay man facing several charges for high-speed chase

A Bonifay man is facing several charges after leading multiple agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday evening.

Bonifay Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. when they were called to an unresponsive driver blocking traffic on SR 79.

Officers say they found Benjamin Lee asleep behind the wheel before they asked him to pull over.

During the traffic stop, police say Lee recklessly drove off away from officers onto Highway 90.

Officers and a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy then chased Lee, using several maneuvers to try and stop him.

Police say Lee drove into oncoming traffic, and reached speeds higher than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

They say Lee intentionally struck a police officer’s car, and damaged a sheriff’s vehicle during the pursuit.

He is facing charges for being a habitual offender, fleeing and/or attempting to elude, reckless driving, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with violence and more.