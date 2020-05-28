Bonifay man charged with dumping 350 pounds of trash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bonifay man was charged with illagelly dumping 350 pounds of debris including a toilet, an old television and wood peneling on a local road.

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Creek Road off Highway 79 where they found those items and more dumped near the roadway.

Mark Anthony Williams, 55, was located and charged with illegal dumping and also made to clean up the mess, officials wrote in a news release.

Sheriff John Tate added that illegal dumping is an ongoing problem in the county.

“Most of our citizens take a lot of pride in the scenic beauty found here in Holmes County, but unfortunately, there are those who choose not to dispose of household and other waste in a proper manner,” Tate said. “Not only does this affect the appearance of our community, it can also create environmental and other safety hazards. We are fortunate to live in a county that offers natural beauty and resources. Let’s all do our part to keep it beautiful.”

Tate added that the Holmes County Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The recycling center accepts a variety of items, including paper and metal goods, plastic, and appliances. The recycling center can be reached at 850-547-0922.)

For more information on local waste disposal guidelines, call the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners at 850-547-1119.

