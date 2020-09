HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Bonifay man and charged him with sexual battery.

Investigators said in a news release that 55-year-old Benjamin Andrew Martin repeatedly sexually abused the victim over a period of 12 years, beginning when the victim was 4.

Martin, who confessed to the acts, was booked into the Holmes County Jail Tuesday for sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.